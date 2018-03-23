Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued March 23, 2018)

United Technologies Corp., Pratt & Whitney Military Engines, East Hartford, Connecticut, is being awarded a $239,691,086 advanced acquisition contract for long-lead materials, parts, and components for 137 low rate initial Production Lot 12 F135 propulsion systems for the Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps, non-U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) participants, and foreign military sales (FMS) customers.



This includes

-- 46 F135-PW-100 propulsion systems for the Air Force;

-- 20 F135-PW-600 propulsion systems for the Marine Corps;

-- four F135-PW-100 propulsion systems for the Navy;

-- 63 F135-PW-100 and four F135-PW-600 propulsion systems for non-U.S. DoD participants and FMS customers.



Work will be performed in East Hartford, Connecticut (67 percent); Indianapolis, Indiana (26.5 percent); and Bristol, United Kingdom (6.5 percent), and is expected to be completed in January 2021.



Fiscal 2017 aircraft procurement (Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps); non-U.S. DoD participant; and FMS funds in the amount of $239,691,086 are being obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.



This contract combines purchases for the Air Force ($88,712,796; 37 percent); Marine Corps ($43,786,916; 18 percent); Navy ($8,860,460; 4 percent); non-U.S. DoD participant ($64,429,754; 27 percent); and foreign military sales customers ($33,901,160; 14 percent). This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1.



The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00019-18-C-1021).



-ends-

