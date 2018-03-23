Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued March 23, 2018)

Raytheon Missile Co., Tucson, Arizona, has been awarded a $523,148,647 fixed-price incentive modification (P00001) to previously awarded contract FA8675-18-C-0003 for Advanced Medium Range Air to Air Missile (AMRAAM) Production Lot 31.



This modification provides for AMRAAM Production Lot 32 for the production of the AMRAAM missile and other AMRAAM system items.



Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona, and is expected to be complete by Jan. 31, 2021. This contract involves foreign military sales to Japan, Kuwait, Poland, Indonesia, Qatar, Germany, Australia, and the United Kingdom.



Fiscal 2018 production funds in the amount of $308,016,581; fiscal 2018 research and development funds in the amount of $3,569,227; and foreign military sales funds in the amount $211,562,839 are being obligated at the time of award.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Air Dominance Contracting Office, Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

