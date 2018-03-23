Requirements Defined for the New Combat Aircraft and New Ground-Based Air Defence System

(Source: Swiss Dept. of Defence, Civil Protection and Sports; issued March 23, 2018)

BERN --- The DDPS has decided on the requirements to be met by the new means of defending the population against threats from the air. Moreover, it has defined the evaluation criteria and other armaments-policy requirements, including those for offset transactions.



This week Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin, head of the DDPS, signed off the requirements for the new combat aircraft and the new ground-based air defence system (BODLUV) and informed the entire Federal Council accordingly. These requirements take account of security-policy, armaments-policy and economic-policy requirements for these procurements under the Air2030 programme.



The aim of these requirements is to evaluate the new equipment according to standardised criteria and thus permit an objective comparison of the various types of combat aircraft and ground-based air defence systems.



The way in which the funding volume of CHF 8 billion earmarked by the Federal Council is to be divided between the renewal of the combat aircraft fleet and the renewal of the ground-based air defence system cannot yet been defined.



This depends on the ultimate choice of aircraft type and ground-based air defence system. A powerful ground-based air defence system would permit a smaller combat aircraft fleet, and vice versa.



(ends)



Specifications for the Procurement of A New Combat Aircraft (NKF) and of A New Ground-Based Air Defence System (Bodluv) [German version is authentic]

(Source: Swiss Dept. of Defence, Civil Protection and Sports; issued March 23, 2018)