Requirements Defined for the New Combat Aircraft and New Ground-Based Air Defence System
(Source: Swiss Dept. of Defence, Civil Protection and Sports; issued March 23, 2018)
BERN --- The DDPS has decided on the requirements to be met by the new means of defending the population against threats from the air. Moreover, it has defined the evaluation criteria and other armaments-policy requirements, including those for offset transactions.
This week Federal Councillor Guy Parmelin, head of the DDPS, signed off the requirements for the new combat aircraft and the new ground-based air defence system (BODLUV) and informed the entire Federal Council accordingly. These requirements take account of security-policy, armaments-policy and economic-policy requirements for these procurements under the Air2030 programme.
The aim of these requirements is to evaluate the new equipment according to standardised criteria and thus permit an objective comparison of the various types of combat aircraft and ground-based air defence systems.
The way in which the funding volume of CHF 8 billion earmarked by the Federal Council is to be divided between the renewal of the combat aircraft fleet and the renewal of the ground-based air defence system cannot yet been defined.
This depends on the ultimate choice of aircraft type and ground-based air defence system. A powerful ground-based air defence system would permit a smaller combat aircraft fleet, and vice versa.
Specifications for the Procurement of A New Combat Aircraft (NKF) and of A New Ground-Based Air Defence System (Bodluv) [German version is authentic]
1. Objective
The purpose of this document is to:
-- define the specifications needed before the beginning of the project, in the form of mandatory requirements and desirable characteristics for the NKF and Bodluv projects, based on considerations of security, arms procurement, and eco-nomic policies.
-- use these specifications to define framework conditions for starting and implementing the two projects, new combat aircraft and new ground-based air defence system.
2. Projects
New combat aircraft (NKF) and ground-based air defence (Bodluv).
3. Specifications based on security policy
3.1 Mandatory requirements
1. Operational requirements for the new combat aircraft (NKF):
a) The fleet as a whole must be capable of:
-- carrying out routine air policing tasks around the clock and enforcing restrictions on the use of Swiss airspace;
-- in times of heightened tension, responding within minutes to airspace infringe-ments by non-cooperative civilian aircraft, military transport aircraft, drones, and individual combat aircraft in the entirety of Swiss airspace;
-- in case of armed attack, in cooperation with the ground-based air defence sys-tems, denying enemy air superiority for a limited period and simultaneously sup-porting the armed forces with operational firepower beyond the range of Swiss artillery and with air reconnaissance.
b) The following key figures serve as a theoretical model to calculate the size of the fleet. The fleet has to be large enough to:
-- in a normal situation, carry out normal air policing operations, in addition to instruction and training;
-- in times of heightened tension, keep at least four aircraft permanently on patrol for at least four weeks;
-- in the event of armed attack, in parallel with air defence missions engage com-bat aircraft for air reconnaissance and strike missions.
c) The logistics package has, at least, to be designed to:
-- enable permanent flight operations when borders are open and spare parts sup-ply to and from Switzerland is possible;
-- enable the protection of air sovereignty for about six months, in addition to instruction and training, when borders are closed and spare parts supply to and from Switzerland is not assured.
2. Operational requirements for the ground-based air defence system (Bodluv):
a) The long-range ground-based air defence system has to be capable, either independently or in cooperation with combat aircraft, of protecting at least 15,000 km2 and, as a priority, engaging targets in the medium and upper airspace. The system shall be effective to altitudes beyond 12,000 m (vertical) and a distance beyond 50 km (horizontal).
b) The ground-based air defence system's sensors contribute to the recognized air picture.
c) A capability for ballistic missile defence is not a requirement.
d) The following data serve as a theoretical model to calculate the logistics package:
-- continuous operation as long as there is an assurance of a continuous cross-border flow of materiel;
-- when the cross-border flow of materiel is not assured, sustainability has to be at least six months.
3. Governments and manufacturers to be included in the evaluation:
a) For the new combat aircraft: Germany (Airbus: Eurofighter), France (Dassault: Rafale), Sweden (Saab: Gripen E), USA (Boeing: F/A-18 Super Hornet; Lockheed-Martin: F-35A).
b) For the ground-based air defence system: France (Eurosam: SAMP/T), Israel (Ra-fael: David's Sling), USA (Raytheon: Patriot).
4. There are no cross-project requirements for the choice of supplier states for NKF and Bodluv. That is, there is no requirement that the two systems shall be produced in the same state or in different states.
5. There must be interoperability, even if it involves dependence, with neighbouring states and Partnership for Peace participating states, especially in the areas of tactical data transmission (tactical data link), radio transmission (especially secure voice transmission), Friend or Foe Identification (IFF), and precision navigation (satellite navigation GPS or Galileo). (end of excerpt)
