Ukraine to Buy 55 Airbus Helicopters

(Source: Ukrainian Interior Ministry; issued March 23, 2018)

(Issued in Ukrainian; unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the purchase of modern Airbus Helicopters helicopters. Together with our Mi-8s, Airbus Helicopters -- as part of the modern service of the mobile helicopter service -- will perform the tasks of the NPU, DSNC, Border Service and the National Guard.



According to the agreement signed today with France, the helicopter fleet of the Ministry of Internal Affairs will receive 55 modern helicopters of the company "Airbus Helicopters".



Already this year we expect to receive the first four helicopters for the new response service - including medical and rescue helicopters.



(ends)



Ukraine Signs Agreement with France on Purchase of 55 Airbus Helicopters for Interior Ministry

(Source: Interfax Ukraine; posted March 23, 2018)

Ukrainian Interior Minister Arsen Avakov and French Minister for European and Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian have signed an agreement on the purchase of 55 helicopters produced by Airbus Helicopters for the needs of the Ukrainian Internal Affairs Ministry.



"Minister of Foreign Affairs of France Le Drian and I signed an agreement on the purchase of 55 modern Airbus helicopters. Together with our Mi-8 helicopters, Airbus helicopters will carry out the tasks of the National Police, State Emergencies Service, Border Services and the National Guard as part of the modern mobile helicopter service," Avakov wrote on Twitter on Friday.



According to the Interior Ministry's press service, Ukraine expects to receive the first helicopters this year already. The Interior Ministry plans to receive helicopters of three models - Н145, Н125 and Н225. The French-produced helicopters will help operation of the State Service for Emergency Situations, the National Guard, the National Police and the State Border Service of Ukraine.



The main tasks of helicopter units of the Interior Ministry will be: rescue and public order, criminal investigations, anti-terrorist and special missions, state border protection and road safety.



"This is the largest project between Ukraine and France, which is a very large structural project within Ukraine supported by President Petro Poroshenko and Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman," Avakov said.



-ends-

