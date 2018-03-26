Rockwell Collins at FIDAE 2018: Expanding Latin America’s Access to Innovative Cockpit and Communications Solutions

(Source: Rockwell Collins; issued March 26, 2018)

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa --- In an effort to continue growing its base of products and services in Latin America, Rockwell Collins will be showcasing its proven portfolio of cockpit, cabin and communications solutions at the International Air and Space Fair (FIDAE), April 3-8.



“The region’s need to fight the transnational threats and protect their sovereignty continues to be a priority, and we’re in a position to help our customers take that next step to transform how they fly, improve how they communicate and enhance the way they train while significantly reducing their life cycle costs,” said Alan Prowse, vice president and managing director, Americas for Rockwell Collins.



Highlights for Rockwell Collins at FIDAE include:

-- Announcing the appointment of new leadership for the Latin American region

-- New contract with the Brazilian Air Force to upgrade avionics on inspection aircraft

-- A new service contract to support avionics on Brazilian Army military helicopters

-- Contract renewal of ARINCDirect Flight Support Services for a special transport group fleet in Brazil



EXHIBIT HIGHLIGHTS:



FIDAE attendees are encouraged to visit the company exhibit at Stand 07 in Hall E and Stand 25 in the Brazilian Pavilion to learn more about Rockwell Collins products on display that include:



--Coalescence augmented mixed reality system: Merges the trainee’s real-world view with a synthetic environment for a whole new way to effectively train in a seamless, enhanced mixed reality



--Virtual Avionics Procedures Trainer: Aircrew procedural training for C-130 and P-3 aircraft that uses actual aircraft avionics software



--Next-Generation Cockpit Display System with HeliSure flight situational awareness solutions: Helicopter upgrade platform system that enables crews to operate in tough, all-weather environments while increasing safety



--Ground and airborne communications products for assured, all-terrain, long range, high bandwidth capabilities



--Government Aviation Services: A comprehensive suite of flight support services that provide mission connectivity, cockpit connectivity and mission support services to meet the specific needs of government agencies



--FireStorm: A combat proven modular targeting system with unrivaled accuracy, interoperable with virtually all coalition aircraft, field artillery systems and command-and-control center battle managers



--OXYJUMP: An oxygen supply system for executing high altitude jump missions, enabling the user to focus on the mission at hand and not on his or her equipment.





Rockwell Collins is a leader in aviation and high-integrity solutions for commercial and military customers around the world. Every day we help pilots safely and reliably navigate to the far corners of the earth; keep warfighters aware and informed in battle; deliver millions of messages for airlines and airports; and help passengers stay connected and comfortable throughout their journey. As experts in flight deck avionics, cabin electronics, cabin interiors, information management, mission communications, and simulation and training, we offer a comprehensive portfolio of products and services that can transform our customers’ futures.



-ends-

