Israeli Radar Company Rada Electronic Industries Opens U.S. Subsidiary

(Source: Forecast International; issued March 26, 2018)

NETANYA, Israel -- Israeli company RADA Electronic Industries, a developer and producer of software-defined, AESA tactical radars for the maneuver forces, announced the establishment of a U.S. joint venture company, together with SAZE Technologies of Silver Spring, Maryland. The new company, RADA Technologies, will also be based in Silver Spring.



RADA's U.S. joint venture will adapt RADA's tactical radar technology for the U.S. market by altering its technology towards U.S. customer requirements, certifying the radars to U.S. standards, building production capabilities and providing a maintenance and support infrastructure. The company will also be actively engaged in business development and marketing activities in the North American market.



William Watson is assuming the position of CEO of the new RADA Technologies. The company says it will leverage Watson's over 30 years of defense and leadership experience in radar and C4 systems industries. Before joining RADA Technologies, Watson came from L3 and prior to that, spent 27 years with Leonardo DRS, holding a variety of responsibilities in business, program, and engineering management. Mr. Watson holds a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering and an MBA in management.



Dov Sella, RADA's CEO, commented, "The U.S. market is the most important market for our radar technology today. Our tactical radars directly address two of the current six modernization priorities of the U.S. Army, as stated by the Army Chief of Staff in October 2017, namely Active Protection and Short Range Air Defense (SHORAD). In 2017, our significant 100%+ revenue growth came from radar sales to U.S. military forces. We see this performance as an indication as to the huge business potential which the U.S. market presents for our technology and products. We believe our U.S. presence through RADA Technologies will be our gateway to the accelerated expansion of our products in the biggest defense market existing today."



RADA Technologies is aiming to achieve a Special Security Agreement (SSA) with the United States Defense Security Service by the end of 2018. The SSA will enable the company for engagement with the primary military programs of the United States involving tactical radars for the maneuver force. Cyber certification of RADA's tactical radars is in in process and is expected to be achieved by year-end 2018. The production line is planned to be active by mid-2019.



