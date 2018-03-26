Boeing Invests in Australian Startup Myriota

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued March 28, 2018)

Australian small and medium enterprises have demonstrated they are well placed to deliver defence innovation with the announcement today that an Australian startup will receive an investment from a US defence prime.



Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Christopher Pyne MP, welcomed the announcement by US defence prime Boeing and their venture fund HorizonX Ventures that they are to invest in South Australian start-up telecommunications company Myriota. This is the first investment overseas by Boeing-backed HorizonX Ventures.



“Investing in Australian startups and industry shows Australia’s capacity for competing on the world stage, and that Australia is open for business,” Minister Pyne said.



“I commend Boeing for showing a willingness to invest in Australian industry. By doing so, they prove that the Australian defence industry is export ready.”



The investment by Boeing will contribute to Myriota’s recent funding rounds to launch satellites the size of shoeboxes to orbit 500 kilometers above Earth, as part of an internet-of-things network.



In September last year, Myriota and wearable technology company IMeasureU were selected from 47 quality industry and university applicants from across Australia and New Zealand to develop the equivalent of a Black Box for soldiers, known as the ‘Fight Recorder’, which uses Myriota’s technology for emergency beaconing to locate and aid injured soldiers.



When fully developed, the Fight Recorder could provide benefits in other physically demanding occupations, including emergency services and law enforcement.



The Defence funding for this project came from the Next Generation Technologies Fund. The Fund complements the Defence Innovation Hub launched last year, as the core of the new Defence Innovation System outlined in the Defence Industry Policy Statement.



These two signature innovation research and development programs, together with the Centre for Defence Industry Capability, deliver on the Government’s $1.6 billion commitment to grow Australia's defence industry and innovation sector



Boeing HorizonX Invests in Australia-based Nanosatellite Communications Startup Myriota

(Source: Boeing Co.; issued March 26, 2018)

CHICAGO --- Boeing announced its investment in Adelaide, Australia-based Myriota, an Internet of Things (IoT) startup seeking to revolutionize satellite communications by providing low-cost access to high-value data in remote locations.



Myriota developed technology enabling two-way communications between ground-based micro-transmitters and low Earth orbit (LEO) nanosatellites to securely share data over narrow bandwidths. This direct-to-orbit platform enables applications across the logistics, defense, utilities, agricultural, environmental and maritime industries, where IoT connectivity via traditional means is extremely challenging and expensive.



Boeing HorizonX Ventures' investment in Myriota is its first in a company outside of the U.S. and its 10th since Boeing HorizonX was launched in April 2017.



"Part of the mission of Boeing HorizonX is to pursue and accelerate innovations coming out of startups around the world. By investing in Myriota, we are proud to support Australia's startup ecosystem and growing space industry," said Steve Nordlund, vice president of Boeing HorizonX. "Myriota's technology influences how we think about space-based communications and connectivity in remote locations."



Founded in 2015, Myriota builds on the work of its founders with the University of South Australia's Institute for Telecommunications Research. The company's direct-to-orbit technology enables massive-scale, low-cost communications for IoT devices anywhere on Earth.



"We formed Myriota to solve a major connectivity problem: hundreds of millions of devices that need to communicate but don't have cost-effective, battery-friendly networks to do so," said Myriota CEO Alex Grant. "The scale of this investment, with strong domestic venture capital leadership and strategic participation by global investors is significant for Myriota, and our vision to deliver IoT connectivity for everyone, everywhere."



Boeing HorizonX Ventures participated in this US$15 million Series A funding round led by Australian firms Blue Sky Venture Capital and Main Sequence Ventures, which manages the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) Innovation Fund. Other investors include Right Click Capital and Singtel Innov8.



For Boeing in Australia, Myriota is the latest example of the company's continued investment in Australian technology that spans internal R&D, suppliers and partners, and universities. So far this year, Boeing announced a set of space-related R&D projects with CSIRO and the launch in Queensland of the company's largest autonomous systems development program outside of the U.S. In South Australia, Myriota joins Boeing's expanding presence in Adelaide, which Boeing announced last year in addition to an AU$500,000 (US$383,000) investment over five years in the Adelaide-based Techstars global accelerator program to support local startups.



The Boeing HorizonX Ventures investment portfolio is made up of companies specializing in technologies for aerospace and manufacturing innovations, including autonomous systems, energy storage, advanced materials, augmented reality systems and software, machine learning and hybrid-electric propulsion. Boeing HorizonX also seeks unique business opportunities and non-traditional partnerships for the company's aerospace technology using disruptive innovations and business strategies.



Boeing is the world's largest aerospace company and leading manufacturer of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. A top U.S. exporter, the company supports airlines and U.S. and allied government customers in 150 countries.



With more than 3,000 employees, Boeing in Australia has a broad portfolio of aerospace capabilities across the country, including advanced manufacturing of commercial aircraft components, complex defence systems design and production, research and development, training and sustainment services, and unmanned systems.



