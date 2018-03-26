The Armed Forces Ministry Launches Dominno Study

(Source: French Armed Forces Ministry; issued March 26, 2018)

(Issued in French; unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The Armed Forces Ministry has launched Dominno, a study to improve military helicopter engines maintenance operations thanks to the use of "big data". This is a priority aspect of the ministry’s overhaul of its aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul operations (MRO) launched in December.



Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly traveled to Bordeaux on March 26 to meet the staff of SIMMAD (future DMAé - Aeronautics Maintenance Division).



The Directorate-General for Armaments (DGA) has awarded Safran Helicopter Engines a contract for the Dominno (DOnnées de maintenance Moteur INNovante, or innovative engine maintenance data). The goal is to develop an initial "connected" engine capability in order to facilitate the organization of maintenance operations. This innovative study will last 25 months and has a budget of € 2 million.



Dominno is at the heart of the ambition of the 2019-2025 Military Program Law, of which innovation is one of the main priorities. Maintenance through innovation is also part of the plan for the transformation of the aviation MRO wanted by Minister of the Armed Forces Florence Parly. The improvement of the availability of military equipment, particularly helicopters, is a priority for the Armed Forces Ministry. The Dominno project will contribute to this objective by improving the operational availability of the turboshaft engines and controlling support costs.



Dominno is to develop a "predictive maintenance" of military helicopter turboshaft engines using innovative monitoring technology. The challenge is to have tools that can be used to collect data on the use of the engine and its health from existing or new sensors, and then to exploit it via "big data" technologies and, finally, to adapt maintenance operations according to the state of the engine.



This project will identify the data to be collected and their modes of transmission; define the monitoring architecture, and develop the first algorithms with high added value. This is a first stage of technological development that will ultimately reduce the number of scheduled engine removals to perform audits and inspections. It is also about making the most of the real-life potential of critical parts.



