Pressure Helmet with Integrated Signal System for Ratnik Gear to be Developed by 2025

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued March 25, 2018)

According the Chairman of the Ground Forces’ Military Scientific Committee Colonel Alexander Romanyuta, the Ratnik combat gear’s pressure helmet shall be developed by 2025.



The helmet will be equipped with an integrated signal system that allows soldiers to exchange data and coordinate their actions in real time.



"It is too early to say that all means of communication are gathered in one helmet. It will be so by 2022-2025," Romanyuta said.



The second-generation Ratnik combat gear includes means of armour protection and combat outfit, small arms, aiming and reconnaissance means. It has been field in the Ground Forces, Airborne Troops and Marines since 2016.



-ends-

