Night Training for Rafale Crews at French Forces Air Base in the UAE

(Source: French Armed Forces Ministry; issued March 26, 2018)

(Issued in French; unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

Six single-seat Dassault Rafale C fighters belonging to the French air force’s detachment in the United Arab Emirates exit their hangars for a night training mission. (French AF photo)

These last few weeks have been an opportunity for Rafale crews of the 1/7 Provence fighter squadron of the French forces stationed in the United Arab Emirates (FFEAU) to deepen their operational cooperation with several strategic partners.



Twenty-eight sorties were flown in four days from Air Base 104 over the Arabian Gulf, half of which were operated jointly with the UAE and Moroccan Air Forces. These aerial sorties each involved between four and six French aircraft, and were exclusively performed at night.



These intense night-time readiness activities have allowed the crews to strengthen their ability to force entry into an operational theater, one of their main missions during their prepositioning in the United Arab Emirates.



This high intensity training is in addition to the involvement of the airmen at Air Base 104 in Operation Chammal. For the past three years, these airmen have supported the international coalition by carrying out intelligence missions, planned air strikes or close air support missions to Iraqi security forces operating on the ground thanks to the versatility of the Rafale aircraft. They also regularly host a Boeing C135FR tanker aircraft used to refuel coalition aircraft.



Launched on 19 September 2014, Operation Chammal represents France’s contribution to Operation Inherent Resolve, and today mobilizes nearly 1,100 soldiers. At the request of the Iraqi government and in coordination with France's allies in the region, Operation Chammal is based on two complementary pillars: a "training" pillar for Iraqi national security units and a "support" pillar. to help local forces engaged on the ground against Daesh, and to strike the military capabilities of the terrorist group.



