Contract with Thailand is Fulfilled. Next Batch of Oplot Tanks for Ukraine, – Pavlo Bukin

(Source: UkrOboronProm; issued March 26, 2018)

Having completed deliveries to Thailand, UkrOboronPro will now shift to production of an improved Oplot version for the Ukrainian army, while at the same time upgrading the army’s T-64 tanks to bring both models to a similar capability level. (UBP photo)

The contract for supplying the main battle tanks "Oplot-T" to the Kingdom of Thailand is successfully fulfilled. The batch of combat vehicles successfully passed the test in the presence of customers and will soon be sent to the Kingdom of Thailand. This was announced by the Director General of the SC "UkrOboronProm" Pavlo Bukin after the tests.



"The contract was fulfilled despite Russia’s unfair competition and military aggression. We are grateful to our strategic partners from Thailand for a wise understanding of the problems, faced by Ukraine and for their confidence that Ukraine is capable of overcoming the artificial obstacles, raised in our relationship," said Pavlo Bukin.



According to him, "Thai contract" implementation allowed Ukraine to receive currency revenues to the budget and load the production capacities of UKROBORONPROM (UOP) enterprises.



"Having fulfilled the export contract with Thailand, the State Concern aims for the production of tanks for the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The "Oplot" tank – passed into service in 2009 – requires renovation of some components, as important technological innovations emerged during this time.



“At the same time, the Armed Forces and UOP enterprises gained experience in operating the military equipment in the ATO zone. We are ready to integrate into the "Oplot” tanks for the Ukrainian Army technology, developed as a result of combat experience: We are talking about advanced digital equipment, in particular – the sighting complex and fire control system," said Pavlo Bukin.



He informed that works on new "Oplot" tanks are being carried out in accordance with research and development works that are being currently coordinated with the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. These works also include a significant T-64 upgrade – operated in the Ukrainian Army – for unification with the "Oplot" tanks.



The achieved level of fit out will be further applied for T-64 main battle tanks modernization. Such unification will significantly reduce “Oplot” production cost and reduce the cost of T-64 modernization.



UOP State Enterprise "Malyshev Plant" carried out the works on tanks manufacturing. Implementation of this contract allowed Ukraine to receive inflow of foreign currency to the budget and load production facilities of the enterprise.



