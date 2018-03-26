U.S. to Provide Israel Record Amount for Missile Defense Program

(Source: Forecast International; issued March 26, 2018)

WASHINGTON --- The United States will provide Israel with $705 million in aid for its missile defense program. This is a record amount and a dramatically increased in this budget. This additional funding will help to support production of the Iron Dome, David’s Sling and Arrow-3 missile defense systems.



These systems provide Israel with a protective shield against short- mid- and long-range ballistic missiles. The Arrow 3 can intercept threats at a much higher altitude and further away from Israeli soil.



Tensions on Israel’s southern and northern borders have been rising in recent months. Recently, Israel and the United States completed the large-scale Juniper Cobra missile defense exercise.



-ends-

