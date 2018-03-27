Poland Grows Its M-346 Fleet with An Order Worth More Than €115 Million for Four Additional Aircraft

(Source: Leonardo; issued March 27, 2018)

Having put an initial batch of eight Aermacchi M346 advanced jet trainers into service, Poland has ordered another four, and will possibly follow up with a third order of four more to bring its fleet to 16 aircraft. (Leonardo photo)

-- The four additional M-346 aircraft will be delivered by 2020 and will join the fleet of eight already in service.

-- CEO, Alessandro Profumo: “This contract reinforces Leonardo’s close partnership with Poland, a country where our technologies and skills are deeply rooted and which recognizes the unique capabilities of our integrated training system based on the M-346 aircraft.”

-- The M-346 is the most advanced trainer aircraft in the world with 72 aircraft ordered by Italy, Poland, Singapore and Israel.





ROME --- Leonardo and the Armament Inspectorate of the Polish Ministry of National Defense have signed a contract to supply four additional M-346 Advanced Jet Trainers (AJT) that will join the Polish Air Force’s existing fleet of eight aircraft by 2020. The contract, worth more than 115 million euro, includes a support package. It also contains options for additional four aircraft and support package.



Alessandro Profumo, Leonardo’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “This contract reinforces Leonardo’s close partnership with Poland, a country where our technologies and skills are already deeply rooted, and which recognizes the unique capabilities of our integrated training system based on the M-346 aircraft”, adding “training will be an increasingly important part of Leonardo’s strategy, as outlined in the Company’s 2018-222 Industrial Plan, as it allows us to develop a deep understanding of our customers’ needs and to collaborate with them in the long term”.



This latest success builds on Leonardo’s significant footprint in Poland where it has 3000 highly-skilled employees at its PZL helicopter site in Świdnik.



In Poland, Leonardo has a long-standing collaboration with Polish Armaments Group (PGZ) for the Rosomak programme providing the 30 mm Hitfist Turret to the Polish Army. Leonardo supplies also several defence and security systems like the ground segment for the COSMO-SkyMed earth observation satellites, early warning radar and coastal surveillance systems contributing significantly to the security of Poland.



Across the aerospace, security and cyber domains, Leonardo partners with the Polish Government and local industries to meet their requirements.



The Embedded Tactical Training Simulation (ETTS) allows the M-346 to emulate sensors, countermeasures and armaments, as well as allowing pilots to interact in real time with a virtual tactical scenario, further enhancing flexibility and cost reduction. Thanks to its Helmet Mounted Display, in-flight refueling probe and pylons for up to 3,000 kilos of external loads, the M-346 can carry out a complete tactical training syllabus.



The M-346 is the basis of the T-100 Integrated Training System, the solution offered by Leonardo DRS in the T-X competition for the U.S. Air Force’s advanced pilot training system programme.



