Renault Trucks Defense and Thales Sign a Memorandum of Understanding in The Hague for Export Markets

(Source: joint release; issued March 27, 2018)

At a ceremony held on March 15th at the Residence of France in The Hague in the presence of Col. Sylvain Nogrette, Defense Attaché and Mr. Mathieu Kahn, Head of Department of Treasury and Economic Affairs at the Embassy of France, Thales and Renault Trucks Defense SAS have signed a Memorandum of Understanding for the integration of the Thales SOTAS on-board communication systems by Renault Trucks Defense in its vehicles for export markets.



Thanks to a native electronic network, Battlenet Inside, Renault Trucks Defense developed a proven capability to integrate any kind of mission equipment in its vehicles. The signature of this Memorandum of Understanding will facilitate an extended portfolio especially in communications.



Developed by Thales, SOTAS is a vehicle communications server designed around an open and modular architecture that makes it scalable and highly adaptive to differing operational requirements. The system’s modularity enables it to be configured for all vehicle types and missions. Its scalability means that upgrades can be performed easily and without the need for reinstallation, thus translating into great flexibility, which in turn delivers quantifiable logistical advantages, for a broad range of wheeled and tracked military tactical vehicles. SOTAS systems are fielded in more than 30 countries and Thales is committed to the continuous development of new capabilities to increase mission effectiveness.



Renault Trucks Defense designs and manufactures a complete range of tactical, logistics, armored and non-armored vehicles for military and security forces. It is a major supplier to the French Land Forces and Special Forces, responsible for the maintenance of more than 90% of all vehicles currently in service with the French Army. Renault Trucks Defense is also a major supplier for more than 60 countries. Its development in France and for Export markets is based on an intensive strategy of partnerships.





Renault Trucks Defense will be participating in the development of the new generation of wheeled armoured personnel carriers for the French Army: the VBMR (multi-role armoured vehicle) and the EBRC (armoured reconnaissance and combat vehicle). Renault Trucks Defense also supplies the powertrains and small-calibre weapons systems operated by these two vehicles.



From the bottom of the oceans to the depth of space and cyberspace, we help our customers think smarter and act faster - mastering ever greater complexity and every decisive moment along the way. With 65,000 employees in 56 countries, Thales reported sales of €15.8 billion in 2017.



-ends-

