Russian Navy to Adopt Newest SSP-M Submariner’s Life-Saving Gear Before Year-End

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued March 26, 2018)

By the end of 2018, the newest SSP-M submariner’s life-saving gear is planned to be adopted by the Navy. This gear has been designed to ensure for submariners their independent leaving the emergency submarine. The equipment has been tested in laboratory and sea conditions (more than 500 tests). The modern SSP-M submariner’s life-saving gear allows rescuing from depths up to 220 metres through free-buoyancy escape.



Earlier, the SSP-M gear had passed the necessary tests on the basis of the Research Institute of Rescue and Underwater Technologies in the city of Lomonosov. Nuclear-powered and diesel-electric submarines of the 4th generation are planned to be supplied with this improved submariner’s life-saving gears intended for self-rescue of personnel from an emergency submarine.



The advantage of the new SSP-M life-saving gear over the existing SSP is its ability to use the gear without the breathing unit when leaving the emergency submarine due to the hermetic hood contained by the gear.



SSP-M is a completely Russian development.



