Defence Manufacturing Unit

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued March 28, 2018)

Following manufacturing / overhaul projects of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) are coming up in the country including Karnataka.



-- The foundation stone of a green field helicopter manufacturing facility has been laid by Hon’ble Prime Minister on 3rd January, 2016.

The facility will function as an independent Division of HAL at Biderehalla Kaval, Gubbi Taluk, Tumakuru District, Karnataka. The Karnataka Government has allocated 610 acres of land for the project.

The new facility of Tumakuru would be self-contained for production and maintenance of LUHs, with future expansion for production of other Helicopters.

The cost of project to cover initial setting up of the facilities is expected to be around 2000 Crores.



-- Indo Russian Helicopter Pvt. Ltd. (IRHL) has been incorporated as Joint Venture (JV) cum subsidiary in May 2017 between HAL, Russian Helicopters and Rosoboronexport, with the objective to manufacture Ka-226T helicopters in India.

The authorised capital of the JV is Rs.30 crores and paid up capital is Rs.10 crores.

The JV has 50.5% shareholding by HAL, 42.5% by Russian Helicopters and 7% by Rosoboronexport.

The facility for Ka-226T helicopters is proposed to be co-located at the helicopter manufacturing facilities coming up at Tumakuru.



-- Helicopter Engines MRO Pvt. Ltd. has been incorporated as Joint Venture in August 2016 between HAL and Safran Helicopter Engines, France with an objective to provide complete maintenance support for the Shakti and TM3332B2 engines fitted on Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) produced by HAL and operated by Defence Services. The authorised capital of the JV is Rs.50 crores. The JV has 50% shareholding by HAL and 50% by Safran Helicopter Engines. The JV has planned to set up its facilities at Goa.





This information was given by Raksha Rajya Mantri Dr. Subhash Bhamre in a written reply to Shri C.S Putta Rajuin Lok Sabha today.



-ends-

