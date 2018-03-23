Russian Helicopters Ramps up Foreign Aircraft Repair Volumes

(Source: Rostec; issued March 23, 2018)

Russian Helicopters ramps up foreign aircraft repair volumes. In 2018, the Novosibirsk Aircraft Repair Plant (NARP), a member of the Russian Helicopters holding company, expects to double the volume of repaired vehicles up to 44. The main share of repair orders falls on foreign contracts.



In 2017, NARP has repaired 22 helicopters, including 18 units owned by foreign customers and 4 – by Russian commercial operators. In particular, the first and second batches of Mi-17v-1 were handed over to customers following an overhaul, and one Mi-17 was repaired.



This year, the plant expects to repair 44 helicopters, thus doubling the numbers of 2017. The number of foreign vehicles will also double to 36. Besides, the company will repair seven Mi-8 helicopters under commercial contracts for Russian operators.



"Our development strategy in terms of after-sales service provides that the share of maintenance, repair and servicing in the income structure would grow up to 40% by 2035. In 2018, NARP has launched a project for renovation of the helicopters' assembly facility that would enable to decrease the turnaround time and increase the process safety of repair operations," noted Andrey Boginsky, General Director of the Russian Helicopters holding company.



The Novosibirsk Aircraft Repair Plant (NARP) provides maintenance, overhaul and upgrade services for all modifications of civilian and military helicopters of Mi-8/17 and Mi-26(T) series. The company has an extensive international network of Mi helicopter maintenance and repair enterprises and also repairs the vehicles at the customer's facilities.



