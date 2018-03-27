Raytheon Lower Tier Air & Missile Defense Sensor Solution Completes Program Review

(Source: Raytheon Co.; issued March 27, 2018)

TEWKSBURY, Mass. --- Raytheon Company completed a program and technical review for the Lower Tier Air and Missile Defense Sensor, or LTAMDS, with the U.S. Army. Having led the development of advanced radar technologies for more than 50 years, Raytheon's solution is uniquely prepared to meet the rapid growing needs of today's soldiers.



"Air and missile threats are maturing faster than ever before," said Tom Laliberty, vice president of Integrated Air and Missile Defense at Raytheon's Integrated Defense Systems business. "Because soldiers in the field need new technology now, Raytheon is accelerating our potential LTAMDS solution so it is ready for delivery when needed."



Raytheon will support U.S. Army efforts to complete LTAMDS concept development by solidifying performance specifications and refining cost and schedule as the program prepares to enter the Technology Maturation and Risk Reduction phase. The work to date has been focused on delivering an LTAMDS solution to soldiers that meets operational requirements as fast as possible.



Raytheon's prototype technology test bed in Pelham, New Hampshire, continually tests several systems planned for LTAMDS. More than 3,000 testing hours have been completed to date.



The testing environment allows the program team to determine key requirements including:

-- optimal frequency band

-- prime power capacity

-- 360-degree surveillance and fire control

-- resiliency in contested environments

-- reliability and maintainability





