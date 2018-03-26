The Boxer Family Grows and Grows: Slovenia to Join the Boxer Programme

(Source: OCCAR; issued March 26, 2018)

Slovenia has become the fifth nation to buy the Boxer heavily protected, eight-wheeled armored vehicle. Its initial order is for 48 infantry fighting vehicle variants, whose delivery will begin in 2020. (Occar photo)

In February the Slovenian MoD announced on its homepage that they had chosen BOXER as the base vehicle to form two new mechanised infantry battlegroups. Slovenia joining OCCAR by becoming the fourth Participating State in the Boxer Program will eventually be a reality soon.



On 13. March 2018 a “Kick off meeting” took place at OCCAR in Bonn. The OCCAR Director Arturo Alfonso Meiriño welcomed the representatives of the future OCCAR Participating State. The Boxer Program Manager and the responsible staff of the Boxer Program Division informed the representatives of the Republic of Slovenia in detail about OCCAR, its organisation, the process to become an OCCAR Participation State and of course about the Boxer program.





The first batch for Slovenia will cover 48 Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFV) in different versions and they will be close to the Lithuanian Boxer IFV configuration. The first series vehicle is planned to be delivered end of 2020.



The process of integration has started with the approval of the Boxer Program Board. The Memorandum of Understanding, the Program Decision and the Contract are planned to be signed in the IV Quarter 2018.



Boxer IFV



Meanwhile the Boxer family has one more member. On 14 March 2018, Australia announced that the MoD is going to procure 211 Boxer vehicles directly from the German Company Rheinmetall.



Thus, the number of Boxer user nations is now 5!



-ends-

