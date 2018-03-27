Germany's Sarah Satellites to Remain Operational Until Late 2020s

NEWTOWN, Conn. --- In order to prevent a coverage gap after its SAR-Lupe satellites end their service lives at the end of the decade, Germany signed a contract with OHB-System AG for three SARah satellites. Airbus Defence and Space will provide one of the satellites under a subcontract to OHB.



Despite difficulty with large-scale cooperative international satellite projects in Europe, France and Germany continue to cooperate on a smaller scale. Germany also agreed to help finance a third satellite in France's Optical Space Component (CSO) constellation in return for access to the entire constellation.



Following the agreement, Germany will receive optical imagery from the CSO constellation. Although an official contract has not been signed, France will likely continue to receive radar imagery from Germany.



During the forecast period, Germany will continue to focus on developing synthetic aperture radar satellite systems. The specifics regarding international cooperation will continue to be worked out, but the German military must develop and launch new satellites before the current-generation SAR Lupe satellites reach the end of their lifespan.



To provide continuity in satellite coverage, Germany will launch the SARah-1 in 2018, with the other two following in 2019. All three will launch on SpaceX Falcon 9 launch vehicles. The satellites will remain in operation until the end of the 2020s.



