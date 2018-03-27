Secretary of State for Defense: Clarification About Purchasing All 37 JSFs in October

(Source: NPO Radio 1; posted March 27, 2018)

(Issued in Dutch; unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The Ministry of Defense can only give a definitive answer in October about the purchase of the last three of the desired 37 Joint Strike Fighters, Secretary of Defense Barbara Visser said on the NPO Radio 1 program One to One.



"We are dealing with currency risks," Visser told Sven Kockelmann in an interview. A high dollar exchange rate may well throw a spanner in the works. The purchase of 34 so-called F-35s is now assured, but a decision has to be made about the final three fighter jets.



"We will decide on the basis of the dollar exchange rate in September," Visser said, adding it can be “easy or disappointing,” in October when the decision has to fall. "As far as I am concerned, that 37 will come."



More money for Defense



Visser also responded to the defense white paper presented on Monday. It is clear that the Defense organization is recovering money after years of spending cuts. It will receive a structural increase of €1.5 billion each year, which means that the budget in this cabinet period rises to over ten billion.



"Since the fall of the Berlin wall, it has been said that defense is no longer necessary, the so-called peace dividend," Visser said. “Fortunately, that tide has turned, and security is not self-evident."



Deferred maintenance



With the investments, especially, the house will be put in order again. The vast majority of the extra money will be used for overdue maintenance. Soldiers will receive new equipment and the salaries of military personnel and support staff are improved.



Getting the house in order will take time. "If I press the order button today, for example for ammunition, I'll get it delivered in two to five years."



-ends-

