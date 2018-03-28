Aegean Commits to 30 A320neo Family Aircraft

(Source: Airbus; issued March 28, 2018)

Aegean ‎Airlines, the biggest airline in Greece, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Airbus to purchase 30 A320neo Family aircraft comprising of 20 A320neos and 10 A321neos. The airline will also acquire a significant number of new A320neo family aircraft from leasing companies.



Aegean currently operated a fleet of 46 Airbus aircraft (37 A320s, 8 A321s and 1 A319)



Eftichios Vassilakis, Vice-Chairman of Aegean Airlines stated: “Aegean’s decision to select the latest generation Airbus A320neo Family follows an intense and exhaustive evaluation to determine the best aircraft for Aegean's growth and long-term success.” “These aircraft will be key for us to pursue our mission of providing services of high standards for our passengers on short and medium haul services.”



“We are delighted that Aegean, an all Airbus customer, has chosen the bestselling single Aisle Family, becoming a new operator of the type. The commonality these aircraft offer along with lowest operating costs, longest range and a more spacious cabin make the A320neo Family the best choice for growing airlines such as Aegean,” said Eric Schulz, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer.



The A320neo Family incorporates the very latest technologies including new generation engines and Sharklets, which together deliver at least 15 percent fuel savings at delivery and 20 percent by 2020. With some 6,000 orders received from nearly 100 customers, the A320neo Family has captured some 60 percent share of the market.



The A321 is the largest member of the A320 Family and seats between 185 and 240 passengers, depending on cabin configuration. Incorporating the latest engines, aerodynamic advances and cabin innovations, the A321neo can fly up to 4,000 nautical miles (7,400 kilometres) non-stop – further than any other single-aisle airliner.



