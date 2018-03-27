The Exercise by Qatar of the Option for 12 Additional Rafale Becomes Effective

(Source: Dassault Aviation; issued March 27, 2018)

Dassault has received Qatar’s down payment for a follow-on batch of 12 Rafale fighters, bringing into force the order it awarded in December. When fully delivered, Qatar’s fleet will comprise 36 Rafales. (Dassault photo)

SAINT-CLOUD, France --- The exercise of the option for the purchase of 12 additional Rafale fighters for Qatar comes into effect today.



This option was exercised on 7 December 2017 at Doha in the presence of the President of the French Republic, Mr. Emmanuel Macron, and his Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.



It followed the contract signed on 4 May 2015 between the State of Qatar and Dassault Aviation for the acquisition of 24 Rafale aircraft.



Once these two batches have been delivered, the Qatar Emiri Air Force will operate 36 Rafale fighters.



Dassault Aviation and its partners thank the Qatari Authorities for having given them this renewed opportunity to comfort 40 years of outstanding cooperation between the French aviation industry and the Qatar Emiri Air Force.





