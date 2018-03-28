Lockheed Martin, Poland Sign Agreement for Hit-to-Kill PAC-3 MSE Missile

(Source: Lockheed Martin; issued March 28, 2018)

WARSAW, Poland --- Today U.S. and Polish officials formalized an agreement for Poland to purchase Lockheed Martin's Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) Missile Segment Enhancement (MSE) missiles and related support equipment. With today's announcement, Poland becomes the fifth international customer to sign an agreement to procure PAC-3 MSE.



"We're honored to partner with Poland in support of the WISŁA Air and Missile Defense system to protect and defend their armed forces, citizens and infrastructure. We also look forward to working with the Polish Armaments Group consortium of companies in support of the agreed to WISŁA technology transfer," said Tim Cahill, vice president of Integrated Air and Missile Defense at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control.



"Today's global security environment demands reliable Hit-to-Kill technology and innovative solutions. We expect PAC-3 MSE interceptors to continue serving as an integral layer of defense."



Poland now joins the United States, Qatar, Japan, Romania, and the United Arab Emirates in signing an agreement to procure PAC-3 MSE. Several other nations have also expressed an interest in enhancing their missile defense capabilities with the PAC-3 MSE as part of the Patriot system.



Lockheed Martin is the prime contractor on the PAC-3 MSE upgrade to the Patriot air defense system. The PAC-3 MSE expands the battlespace with a dual-pulse solid rocket motor, providing increased performance in altitude and range. PAC-3 MSE is a high-velocity interceptor that defends against incoming threats, including tactical ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and aircraft. The PAC-3 MSE missile uses Hit-to-Kill technology, intercepting threats through kinetic energy via body-to-body contact.



As a world leader in systems integration and development of air and missile defense systems and technologies, Lockheed Martin delivers high-quality missile defense solutions that protect citizens, critical assets and deployed forces from current and future threats. The company's experience spans missile design and production, infrared seekers, command and control/battle management, and communications, precision pointing and tracking optics, radar and signal processing, as well as threat-representative targets for missile defense tests.





Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 100,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: Contrary to what Lockheed implies in the above statement, today’s signature is not on a contract, but on a Letter of Offer and Acceptance between the U.S. and Polish governments.

This is why no prices nor quantities are mentioned.

Negotiations will now begin on the contract, and consequently on pricing, between the two governments and the three manufacturers involved: Raytheon, Northrop and Lockheed.

Defense News reported earlier today that “Poland will buy two Patriot Configuration 3+ batteries, the latest version of the system. There are two fire units per battery, so Raytheon will deliver four fire units total.”

Poland is also “negotiating with Washington to buy more Patriot systems, a new 360-degree radar, and a low-cost interceptor missile, as part of a second phase of development,” Reuters reported from Berlin, but the cost of the equipment may derail its plans.)



