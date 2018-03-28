Senop to Supply Integrated Command Post Shelters for Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace

(Source: Patria; issued March 28, 2018)

Senop Oy has signed a contract with the Norwegian Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS for the supply of the integrated command post shelters. The contract is a continuation for a long-term co-operation between Kongsberg and Senop. The deliveries will take place in 2019. The total value of the contract is not published.



The new contract emphasizes Senop’s high capability to supply advanced light-weight command shelter solutions, their system integration and the punctuality with the deliveries in the previous programs with Kongsberg.



Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace is Norway's premier supplier of defence and aerospace-related systems. The portfolio comprises products and systems for command and control, weapons guidance and surveillance, communications solutions and missiles.



Senop Oy, Finland, is a fully owned subsidiary of Millog Oy. Senop develops and constructs reliable equipment and systems for safety- and security-critical applications.The company's business areas are Integration and Optronics.



Millog and Senop are part of Patria group.



