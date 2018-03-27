GE LM2500 Marine Gas Turbines Power Japan’s New JS Asahi Destroyer

EVENDALE, Ohio --- Two reliable GE LM2500 marine gas turbines now power the Japanese Maritime Self Defense Forces (JMSDF) newest destroyer JS Asahi (DD119). This first of two new destroyers in the JMSDF’s Asahi-class destroyer program was recently commissioned by the JMSDF. The ship was built by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) at its Nagasaki Shipyard & Machinery Works in Japan.



“We work in concert with IHI, our longstanding partner in Japan, to supply LM2500 marine gas turbines to the JMSDF for this new destroyer and other surface combatant programs,” said GE’s Brien Bolsinger, Vice President, Marine Operations. “All of our marine gas turbines provide flexibility to naval architects and designers so mission profiles and speed requirements can easily be met. In this case, the LM2500s are configured in a combined diesel or gas turbine electric arrangement with two electric motors,” Bolsinger added.



The second destroyer in this class, JS Shiranui (DD120), was launched by MHI in October 2017; sea trials for this ship are slated for late 2018.



In-country team



IHI handles in-country design, manufacture and testing of the LM2500 propulsion modules and LM500 gensets for all of the JMSDF and GE military marine programs and delivers them to shipyards. In fact, including the aforementioned new destroyer program, the JMSDF uses LM2500 gas turbines for its Izumo-, Kongou-, Murasame-, Atago-, and Hyuga-class ships.



IHI has packaged, tested and delivered more than 235 GE LM marine and industrial gas turbines, and offers complete overhaul capability for both GE’s LM2500 and LM6000 family of engines. With such a solid installed base, extensive in-country engine support capabilities, proven operating costs and reliability, GE’s LM2500 family of gas turbines is a low risk solution for global navies.



GE’s six power and propulsion marine gas turbines range from 25 megawatts to 52 megawatts: LM500, base LM2500 model, LM2500+, LM2500+G4, and two LM6000 models, LM6000PC and LM6000PG. The LM2500 is the most reliable gas turbine in the market with over 15 million hours in marine applications as well as another 70 plus million hours in industrial applications. These gas turbines reliably operate for JMSDF and 34 other navies the world over.





GE’s marine gas turbine business is part of GE Aviation and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. GE is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of marine propulsion products, systems and solutions including aeroderivative gas turbines ranging from 6,000 to 70,656 shaft horsepower/4.5 to 52 megawatts. These gas turbines reliably operate the world over in some of the most arduous conditions in temperatures ranging from -40 to 120 degrees F/-40 to 48 degrees C.



