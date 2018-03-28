Safran Electronics & Defense, Avionics USA, LLC Continues Support of the U.S. Army with Contracts for 51 UH-72A Lakotas

(Source: Safran; issued March 28, 2018)

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas --- The United States Army has awarded two contracts to Airbus Helicopters, Inc. to deliver a total of 51 UH-72A Lakotas, on which Safran Electronics & Defense, Avionics USA, LLC supplies critical avionics systems.



The awards came in two contracts with the initial award for 35 UH-72A Lakotas and a contract modification to deliver an additional 16 shipsets. With these contract awards, Safran continues its long partnership with Airbus Helicopters, Inc. and its commitment to support the U.S. Army.



There have been more than 423 Lakotas delivered with the Safran supplied avionics package consisting of the autopilot system, the Attitude & Heading Reference System (AHRS) and a data acquisition unit since the program began in 2005.



"We are proud to be a part of the Lakota program and to partner with Airbus Helicopters to deliver on-cost and high-quality avionics equipment. This is a great achievement for our customer and our supply chain partners," said Trice Smith, President and CEO of Safran Electronics & Defense, Avionics USA, LLC.



Last year, Safran Electronics & Defense, Avionics USA, LLC, earned the "Best On-Target Quality Performance 2017" award from Airbus Helicopters Inc. for successfully delivering "first-time-right" units.





Safran is an international high-technology group, operating in the aircraft propulsion and equipment, space and defense markets. Safran has a global presence, with more than 58,000 employees and sales of 16.5 billion euros in 2017. Safran Electronics & Defense is a world leader in optronics, avionics, electronics and critical software for both civil and defense applications.



-ends-

