Thales Australia to Demo Armored Vehicles in France

(Source: Thales Australia; issued March 29, 2018)

Bushmaster (L) and Hawkei, together for the first time in France! Thales's two famous protected vehicles, Bushmaster and Hawkei, produced in Bendigo, arrived at the Fleury les Aubrais site.



They will stay there for several months to serve as demonstrators for potential export clients.



-ends-