Show China's Will: PLA Air Force Sends 12 H-6K Bombers for Remote Maneuver

(Source: China Military Online; issued March 28, 2018)

A division of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force dispatched 12 H-6K bombers to carry out actual combat military training recently, according to a message released by the Chinese Air Force on Mar. 27.



Some analysts believe that the deployment of 12 large bombers at the same time is relatively rare even at the international level. Such a force can devastate any large-scale ground air defense system by launching long-range cruise missiles. The Chinese PLA Air Force undoubtedly aims to send a strong signal to the outside world by the news releases.



Unusual training of 12 H-6K bombers at the same time



Twelve is a very big number for bombers. In recent years, China’s naval and air force's troops have seldom dispatched such a large cluster of planes flying through the first island chain. Even the US and Russia rarely send 12 large bombers to participate in drills or operations.



A Chinese military expert who asked not to be named said on Mar. 27 that according to the current analysis of the performance of the H-6K bomber, its maximum load is about 15 tons. If these 12 bombers are fully loaded, they can theoretically dump 180 tons of ammunition in one operation. They can also carry 72 "CJ" cruise missiles for precision strikes.



Such combat intensity can allocate one or two missiles for each large and mid-sized air defense system of Taiwan. If a precision guided missile is launched outside a large defense area, it can even "hit the desk through the window."



However, some analysts pointed out that the information release did not describe the specific time and place as was done in the releases for previous major actions, so the training might have taken place on a different date.



Moreover, the 12 H-6K bombers were not necessarily dispatched at the same time. They might have been dispatched in different groups continuously within a day. However, the effect achieved by the two methods is similar.



Show China's will to the world



Some experts believe that while the previous training through the island chain included early-warning aircraft, air tankers, fighter jets, and electronic reconnaissance aircraft, this flight training activity did not appear to involve other types of aircraft. This means that the training may have been a single remote combat training mission.



The flight training laws of the PLA Navy and Air Force designate summer as the peak time for large-scale multi-aircraft cooperative training and large-scale drills. Dispatching as many as 12 large bombers to perform the mission in late spring demonstrates that the PLA Air Force has greater training intensity this year.



On the other hand, the US president’s signing of the "Taiwan Travel Law" and the visit of the US officials to Taiwan has led to tension in the Taiwan Strait in recent days. Therefore, perhaps the announcement of the 12 H-6K bombers drill aims to convey to the outside world China's firm determination and will to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity.



(ends)



12 Bombers Practice in Long-Range Drill

(Source: China Daily; issued March 29, 2018)

An elite bomber unit of the People's Liberation Army Air Force sent 12 H-6K bombers on Monday on a long-range combat training mission that is believed to be the Air Force's largest deployment of bombers in a single operation in recent years.



The unidentified bomber division, based in Shaanxi province, conducted the training to hone its strategic strike capability, a statement published by the Air Force on Tuesday said without elaborating.



Photographs released by the Air Force showed the bombers flying above what appeared to be bodies of water and islands.



Sources close to the Air Force told China Daily that it was the largest deployment of bombers in a single mission in at least a decade, noting that such a big formation "would be capable of carrying 72 land-attack cruise missiles to make a devastating strike".



Senior Colonel Shen Jinke, the Air Force's spokesman, was quoted in the statement as saying that pilots in the division have been training to carry out missions around the clock.



The division, which was visited three years ago by President Xi Jinping, who also serves as chairman of the Central Military Commission, has performed several long-range training operations over the western Pacific Ocean over the past three years and handled "interference" by foreign military planes during some of the operations. The unit has also conducted drills over the South China Sea, the statement said.



Hao Jianke, commander of the division, said that his pilots will continue to conduct exercises over the ocean regardless of foreign militaries' interference and hindrance.



In another development, the Air Force said that it sent several H-6Ks, Su-30 fighter jets, refueling planes and reconnaissance aircraft over the Bashi Channel and conducted combat drills over the western Pacific on Monday. It added that this was part of an annual training plan and was not aimed at any specific nation.



The exercises are the latest in a host of long-distance combat training operations by the Air Force over the past several months.



Earlier last week, a group of aircraft including H-6K bombers and Su-30 fighters flew over the Miyako Strait and conducted combat drills over the western Pacific to verify long-range operational capabilities. At the same time, another group of bombers, Su-35 fighter jets and other aircraft conducted a joint combat patrol over the South China Sea, practicing aerial maneuvers and strike tactics at sea.



The Air Force began performing long-range drills over the ocean in March 2015 and has organized dozens of such operations since.



-ends-

