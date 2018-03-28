Signing the OCEAN2020 Grant Agreement, the Most Strategic European Defence Fund's Tender for Naval Surveillance Technology and Maritime Safety

(Source: Leonardo; issued March 28, 2018)

-- Leonardo will act as coordinator, leading a team of 42 partners from 15 European countries. The OCEAN2020 project is the result of the defence research initiative funded by the European Union under the European Defence Fund

-- The total grant value is approximately EUR 35 million

BRUSSELS --- Leonardo announced today the signature of the grant agreement for OCEAN2020, the most important project related to the initiative to boost Europe's defence research under the European Defence Fund.



The initiative is funded by the European Union and implemented by the European Defence Agency, the latter acting as contracting authority, under the ‘Preparatory Action on Defence Research’ programme.



The signing took place at the European Commission in the presence of the European Commissioner for Internal Market, Industry, Entrepreneurship and SMEs, Elzbieta Bienkowska and Leonardo's CEO, Alessandro Profumo.



The project - which will be funded by a grant totaling around EUR 35 million - will be led by Leonardo, which will coordinate a consortium composed of 42 partners from 15 European countries.



"Ocean2020 will make it possible to promote technological research in a sector of great interest and relevance for Europe and for the Mediterranean area in particular, such as maritime safety,” said Alessandro Profumo, CEO of Leonardo. "Our team has established itself in a competitive environment thanks to a technologically innovative proposal of great strategic value. This is the culmination of an intense and effective collaboration among all 42 partners of the consortium, and I would like to thank each participant for their important contributions.”



Leonardo, within the scope of the same "Preparatory Action on Defense Research", was selected as part of GOSSRA project, led by Rheinmetall, which is working to standardize soldier equipment that will improve the interoperability during joint operations conducted by forces of European countries.



The signing of today’s agreement further reaffirms the significant role played by Leonardo in the European security and defense initiatives. The company firmly supports the Commission's proposal, aimed at providing the European Defence Fund with a budget of EUR 1.5 billion a year from 2021 onwards. Of this amount, up to EUR 1 billion a year will support the joint development of defence capabilities by the European Union’s Member States. An amount of EUR 500 million will be earmarked for research activities, essential for the growth and competitiveness of the European defense industry.



Terma Part of the EU-funded Defense Research Project Ocean 2020

BRUSSELS --- Aerospace, defense, and security company Terma is a member of the 42-member consortium, OCEAN2020, which is led by Leonardo.



The high-level ceremony was attended by Commissioner for the Internal Market, Industry, SMEs and Entrepreneurship, Elżbieta Bieńowska, and representatives from the OCEAN2020 consortium. The OCEAN2020 team, which will be led by Leonardo, comprises the partners from 15 European countries.



Terma’s contribution will build on strong competencies within surveillance and mission systems and provides opportunity to strengthen Terma’s position as developer and system integrator of C4ISR systems.



“It is of high importance to Terma to be part of the first EU-funded defense research project. OCEAN2020 builds upon the expertise of each participant while simultaneously forging new cooperative links between key industrial players,” said Jens Maaløe, President and CEO of Terma. “At a time, when Europe is facing new challenges, this project highlights the key role that our technological competencies play for the security of Europeans.”



OCEAN2020 will see unmanned platforms of different types (fixed wing, rotary wing, surface, and underwater) integrated with naval units’ command and control centers, allowing for data exchange via satellite, with command and control centers on land. The joint and cooperative use of both manned and unmanned vehicles will also be demonstrated as part of the project.



The project involves live demonstrations of maritime surveillance and interdiction operations, conducted by European fleets using unmanned aircraft, surface vessels, and underwater systems. The first demo is scheduled to take place in the Mediterranean Sea in 2019. The second demonstration will take place in 2020 in the Baltic Sea. The data collected will be evaluated by the EU.



From 2021 onwards, the EU intends to launch a European Defence Research Programme (EDRP) under the umbrella of the European Defence Fund with a proposed budget of €500 million per year. The aim is to improve the competitiveness and innovation in the European defense industry and to stimulate cooperation amongst Member States and industry. The Preparatory Action on Defence Research (PADR), of which the OCEAN2020 project is part, tests the ability of the industry for such cooperation.



