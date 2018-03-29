First Airbus A321LR Completes Hot Weather Tests in Sharjah

(Source: Trade Arabia; posted March 29, 2018)

SHARJAH, UAE --- Airbus’ first A321LR has completed a set of hot weather tests at Sharjah International Airport.



The hot weather tests, which began on March 27, were performed to check the aircraft’s systems’ behaviour with a focus on the cabin, including cooling performance on the ground. The tests are part of a 100-hour flight test programme following the aircraft’s maiden flight on January 31.



The trip marks the third time that Airbus has chosen to test its aircraft in the UAE due to the optimal weather conditions combined with excellent facilities.



The aircraft, MSN7877, powered by CFM International LEAP-1A engines, will complete transatlantic missions for EASA and FAA Type Certification in Q2 of 2018.



The A321LR features a new door configuration, enabling its operators to accommodate up to 240 passengers in Airbus’ widest Single Aisle fuselage in the sky. The new Airspace by Airbus cabin, available on the A320 Family, additionally enhances the passengers’ unrivalled travel experience.



With further options, combining an increased Maximum Take Off Weight (MTOW) of 97 tonnes and a third Additional Centre Fuel Tank (ACT), the aircraft’s range extends to 4,000nm (7,400 km), allowing airlines to tap into new long-range market opportunities.



