U.S. and Poland Sign Patriot Missile System Agreement

(Source: U.S. Embassy Warsaw; issued March 28, 2018)





The signing of this agreement is the culmination of our two countries’ efforts over the past few years and is a direct result of President Trump’s and President Duda’s meeting in Warsaw last July.



We welcome Poland as the newest member of the continuously expanding PATRIOT family. We view this delivery—supported by Raytheon, Lockheed Martin and Northrup Grumman—as another step towards increased U.S.-Polish military cooperation, a key objective for our bilateral relationship. U.S. military exports are creating not only American, but Polish jobs, which are good for both our nations.



This program will also strengthen Poland’s ongoing defense modernization program—to which Poland devotes more than 25% of its defense budget. Poland’s acquisition of the PATRIOT missile system is further evidence of Poland’s commitment to NATO and its relationship with the United States.



We look forward to working with Poland on finalizing Phase II of this acquisition and on delivering the most capable PATRIOT missile system ever developed, which will be a game changing defensive capability on NATO’s Eastern Flank.





(EDITOR’S NOTE: “We will pay $4.75 billion for this system,” Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said during a press conference after the signing ceremony.

Poland intends to initially buy two Patriot batteries, each with two fire units consisting of an AN/MPQ-65 radar and four M903 launchers, for delivery in 2020, according to media reports.

In a second phase, Warsaw is negotiating with Washington to buy more Patriot systems, a new 360-degree radar and a low-cost interceptor missile.

Readers will note the clear and unambiguous statements from Raytheon and Northrop (see below), and contrast them to Lockheed Martin’s statement on the subject.)



(ends)

We welcome today’s announcement of an agreement between the U.S. Government and Poland to move forward with Phase I of the PATRIOT missile defense system including the brand new, state of the art, command and control system for its air and missile defense.The signing of this agreement is the culmination of our two countries’ efforts over the past few years and is a direct result of President Trump’s and President Duda’s meeting in Warsaw last July.We welcome Poland as the newest member of the continuously expanding PATRIOT family. We view this delivery—supported by Raytheon, Lockheed Martin and Northrup Grumman—as another step towards increased U.S.-Polish military cooperation, a key objective for our bilateral relationship. U.S. military exports are creating not only American, but Polish jobs, which are good for both our nations.This program will also strengthen Poland’s ongoing defense modernization program—to which Poland devotes more than 25% of its defense budget. Poland’s acquisition of the PATRIOT missile system is further evidence of Poland’s commitment to NATO and its relationship with the United States.We look forward to working with Poland on finalizing Phase II of this acquisition and on delivering the most capable PATRIOT missile system ever developed, which will be a game changing defensive capability on NATO’s Eastern Flank.(ends)

Poland Signs Agreement with U.S. Government for Patriot Integrated Air and Missile Defense System

(Source: Raytheon Co.; issued March 28, 2018)

WARSAW, Poland --- The government of Poland signed an agreement to purchase Raytheon's combat proven Patriot from the U.S. Army. The agreement, formally referred to as a Letter of Offer and Acceptance, paves the way for Poland's Patriot force to rapidly reach Initial Operational Capability, and sets the stage for the U.S. government to begin contract negotiations with Raytheon and its industry partners.



“Poland’s procurement of Patriot strengthens Trans-Atlantic partnership and security by enabling a common approach to Integrated Air and Missile Defense, and creating jobs in the US and Poland," said Wes Kremer, President of Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems. Poland becomes the 7th NATO nation to rely on Raytheon's combat-proven Patriot as foundation of its defense against ballistic and cruise missiles, advanced aircraft and drones.



"Poland joins the now 15 nation strong group of countries which trust Patriot to defend their citizens, military and sovereignty," said Wes Kremer, President of Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems. "Poland's procurement of Patriot strengthens Trans-Atlantic partnership and security by enabling a common approach to Integrated Air and Missile Defense, and creating jobs in the US and Poland."



Patriot is the backbone of NATO and Europe's defense against ballistic and cruise missiles, advanced aircraft and drones.



NATO Nations with Patriot: The US, Germany, Greece, the Netherlands, and Spain currently have Patriot. On Nov. 29th, Romania signed an LOA for Patriot, making it the 6th NATO member state to procure Patriot. Additionally, a Congressional notification regarding a potential Patriot sale to Sweden has been completed.



Patriot in Poland: Prior to signing the LOA, Poland agreed to an industrial-participation proposal offered by Raytheon and its industry partners. To facilitate Poland's self-sufficiency, which is required by Polish law, Raytheon will transfer technology to the extent permitted by US law and regulations.



This LOA is for Phase I of "WISLA," Poland's two-phase medium-range Integrated Air and Missile Defense procurement. Under Phase II, Poland has stated it intends to acquire additional Patriot fire units, Gallium-Nitride-based 360-degree Active Electronically Scanning Array Radar, and SkyCeptor, a low-cost interceptor missile.





Raytheon Company, with 2017 sales of $25 billion and 64,000 employees, is a technology and innovation leader specializing in defense, civil government and cybersecurity solutions. Raytheon is headquartered in Waltham, Mass.



(ends)













Poland Signs Agreement to Purchase Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System

(Source: Northrop Grumman Corp.; issued March 28, 2018)

WARSAW, Poland --- The government of Poland has signed a Letter of Offer and Acceptance (LOA) with the U.S. government to purchase the Northrop Grumman Corporation developed Integrated Air and Missile Defense (IAMD) Battle Command System (IBCS).



The LOA allows the U.S. government to start contracting with Northrop Grumman for production and delivery of IBCS that enables Poland’s modernized air defense capabilities.



Poland becomes the first international partner country to purchase the IBCS. By implementing IBCS, Poland will transform its IAMD capabilities in a manner consistent with how the U.S. Army is revolutionizing IAMD. Poland will also ensure seamless integration of its air defense forces in allied operations.



“We congratulate Poland on its recent anniversary of accession to NATO,” said Dan Verwiel, vice president and general manager, missile defense and protective systems, Northrop Grumman. “With IBCS, Poland sets a new standard for NATO for the most cutting edge IAMD capabilities possible.”



“Northrop Grumman looks forward to working with the Polish Ministry of National Defence and Polish industry to help produce and sustain IBCS for the WISŁA program,” said Tarik Reyes, vice president, business development, missile defense and protective systems, Northrop Grumman.



IBCS continues to confirm the effectiveness of a net-centric, enterprise approach to IAMD for getting capabilities to the warfighter that make a pivotal difference on the battlefield. IBCS replaces stove-piped legacy C2 systems to deliver a single integrated air picture and offer the flexibility to deploy smaller force packages. By integrating sensors and interceptors, IBCS provides wider area surveillance and broader protection areas. With its truly open systems architecture, IBCS enables incorporation of current and future sensors and weapon systems and interoperability with joint C2 and the ballistic missile defense system.



Key to IAMD transformation and the Army IAMD portfolio, the IBCS is managed by the U.S. Army IAMD Project Office, Program Executive Office for Missiles and Space, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.





Northrop Grumman is a leading global security company providing innovative systems, products and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, C4ISR, strike, and logistics and modernization to customers worldwide.



-ends-

