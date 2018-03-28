National Security Capability Review (NSCR)

(Source: UK Cabinet Office; issued March 28, 2018)

The National Security Capability Review sets out how the government will maximise the collective effect of the UK’s national security capabilities, to support implementation of the 2015 SDSR.The National Security Council commissioned a focused National Security Capability Review (NSCR) in support of ongoing implementation of the 2015 National Security Strategy and Strategic Defence and Security Review.The NSCR includes a new national security doctrine, the Fusion Doctrine. The NSCR updates the SDSR’s assessment of the challenges likely to drive UK security priorities over the next decade, sets out our Global Britain vision and values, and the actions we are taking as a result of the review.It also includes the second annual report on progress against the commitments made in SDSR 2015.-ends-