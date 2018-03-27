The European Defence Fund Continues to Deliver with Another Important Grant for A Key Research Project

Ocean2020 is a large-scale technology demonstration project, supporting maritime surveillance and interdiction missions at sea. It will integrate manned platforms, drones and unmanned submarines into naval operations. The information acquired will be combined with conventional systems to build up a comprehensive picture of tactical situations for national and EU military operations.



The project will be run by a consortium led by Leonardo S.p.A, bringing together 42 partners from 15 EU countries. It will receive a grant of around €35 million. In 2019, the project will stage 2 real-life demonstrations – one in the Mediterranean led by the Italian navy and one in the Baltic led by the Swedish navy.



The European Defence Fund, launched by President Juncker in June 2017, is a catalyst for the creation of a strong EU defence industry. It boosts defence capabilities and builds new partnerships across borders.



Background



Under the European Defence Fund, the Commission has already proposed to allocate €90 million from the EU budget (2017-2019) to fund defence research in areas previously agreed with EU countries. Projects to be funded have been selected following the first call for defence research proposals in 2017. In December 2017, the first grant agreement was signed with the PYTHIA consortium. This project aims to identify key trends in the fast-evolving world of innovative defence technologies.



The Commission also adopted on 9 March the defence research work-



These calls will focus on electronic design technologies for defence applications and a European high-power laser effector. This next batch of research grants for defence will be signed by the end of 2018.



As announced in June 2017, the Commission will make a proposal to establish, post 2020, a €1.5 billion per year European Defence Fund to support defence capabilities, out of which an estimated annual budget of €500 million will be dedicated to defence research, making the EU one of the biggest defence research investors in Europe.



EU Announces Action Plan on Military Mobility

(Source: European Defence Agency; issued March 28, 2018)

BRUSSELS --- Facilitating the movement of military troops and assets is essential for the security of European citizens, as identified in the November 2017 Joint Communication on improving military mobility in the EU and called for in the EU Global Strategy for Foreign and Security Policy.



Today, the High Representative & Head of the European Defence Agency and the European Commission announced an Action Plan on military mobility, based on the European Defence Agency’s Roadmap, identifying a series of operational measures to tackle physical, procedural or regulatory barriers which hamper military mobility. Working closely with the EU Member States and all relevant actors will be key for the implementation of this Action Plan.



“Successful EDA projects such as the EU Multimodal Transport Hub and the Diplomatic Clearances initiative for military air transport demonstrated the advantages of a coordinated European approach to military movement. What was missing was a consistent approach allowing military personnel and equipment to cross borders swiftly and smoothly. The EDA’s Roadmap formed the basis of the EU’s Action Plan, and the Agency looks forward to being one of the key actors of its implementation”, said Jorge Domecq, EDA Chief Executive.



The Commission, the European External Action Service and the European Defence Agency will work in close coordination with the Member States for the effective implementation of these actions. They will be carried out in full respect of the sovereignty of Member States over their national territory and national decision-making processes. Coordination with efforts under the Permanent Structured Cooperation (PESCO) and the separate PESCO project on military mobility will equally be ensured. Cooperation and consultation with NATO on issues of military mobility will be further pursued in the framework of the implementation of the Joint Declaration to ensure coherence and synergies.



The Action Plan is submitted to the EU Member States for consideration and endorsement. The first actions are expected to be carried out in the coming months.



A first progress report on the implementation of this Action Plan will be presented to the Member States by summer 2019.



