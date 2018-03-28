The Contract for WISŁA Is Successful - We Straighten Out Opposition's Distortions

(Source: Polish Ministry of Defence; issued March 28, 2018)

(Issued in Polish; unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak (L) and U.S. Ambassador to Poland Paul W. Jones after signing a Letter of Offer and Acceptance in Warsaw for a deal to buy Patriot air-defense missiles. (US Embassy photo)

Contrary to what opposition politicians are trying to convince public opinion, today's signing of a contract for the WISŁA Phase 1 medium-range anti-aircraft and anti-missile defence system brings enormous benefits both to the Polish Army and the Polish economy.



Security is the common good of all Poles, which is why our surprise is even greater that the opposition, even the unquestionable success of securing Patriots, would use it for political attacks.



The final cost of the first phase of the WISŁA (Vistula) Program amounts to USD 4.75 billion, that is more than half the proposed cost at the beginning of the negotiations (USD 10.5 billion). The opposition's allegations about "overpaying" for Patriots thus have no basis in reality. Please note that the two batteries currently acquired are a fully functional arming system.



We underline that, thanks to the contract, Poland will be the second country in the world, after the USA, with the most modern Patriot sets with the IBCS system. The IBCS / Patriot system, delivered to Poland as part of the WISŁA program, will make our country very resistant to air attacks.



Negotiations regarding the second phase of the WISŁA system will begin in April this year. The configuration of the batteries in the second phase will be practically the same as those obtained in the first phase, except for the omni-directional radar and SkyCeptor rocket. Thus, there is no risk of unjustified increase in component prices.



In addition, the first phase negotiating results showed that it is possible to agree on the contract provisions to achieve an acceptable level of cost-effectiveness. Therefore, we do not see any grounds for PO politicians to formulate allegations of a significantly higher price of the second stage.



The opposition's allegations that Romania has bought the Patriot system cheaper are also incorrect. Due to the different configuration of the Polish and Romanian systems, they cannot be compared directly.



The cost difference between Poland and Romania results from several factors:

-- Romania acquires a different equipment configuration - without IBCS and with fewer PAC-3 MSE rockets (PAC-3 MSE rockets, due to the cost they constitute a significant share in the entire value of the contract),



-- Romania acquires a product "off the shelf" without integration with national elements, e.g. Romanian vehicles,



-- In the Romanian contract no offset or "polonisation" was required.



We also emphasize that the offset conditions will significantly affect the development of the Polish arms industry. The value of the offset agreement is PLN 948 million and 46 liabilities.



The beneficiaries of the offset are:

-- Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa S.A.

-- Military Armaments Plant in Grudziądz,

-- Military Electronic Works in Zielonka,

-- Military Communications in Zegrze,

-- PIT-Radwar in Warsaw,

-- Huta Stalowa Wola,

-- Military Aviation Works No. 1 in Łódź,

-- Wojskowe Zakłady Lotnicze No 2 in Bydgoszcz,

-- MESKO

-- Center for Marine Technology



The implementation of the contract for the first phase of the WISŁA program - apart from technology transfer - assumes the investment of nearly PLN 700 million in Polish companies. We have concluded five domestic agreements, including for the delivery of JELCZ vehicles or mobile communication nodes. In Poland, elements of the IBCS / Patriot system will also be built, eg launchers in Huta Stalowa Wola.



The allegation that signing the contract has no legal basis is absurd. The former head of the Polish Ministry of Defence from the Civic Platform should remember that the purchase of the first phase components of the WISŁA system is carried out based on the Technical Modernization Plan for 2018-2022.



Please note that the position in the Plan regarding the acquisition of rocket systems OP WISŁA has been in this document for at least 5 years.



