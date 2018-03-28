Possible US Patriot Purchase Does Not Preclude Turkey’s Already Agreed Russian S-400 Deal (excerpt)

(Source: Daily Sabah; posted March 28, 2018)

By Yunus Paksoy

ANKARA --- The S-400 missile defense system deal reached with Russia will not be affected if Turkey decides to purchase Patriot missiles from the United States, Parliamentary Foreign Affairs Commission Chairman Volkan Bozkır said.Speaking to Daily Sabah in an exclusive interview following his visit to Washington where he held bilateral talks with U.S. Congress members and representatives, Bozkır said that Turkey's S-400 deal with Russia would not be spoiled by a possible purchase of U.S. Patriot missiles and this message was conveyed. He said that the U.S. members of Congress asked him why Turkey is buying the Russian S-400s rather than U.S. Patriot missiles.Bozkır said Ankara would also consider purchasing the U.S. system if some of Turkey's conditions are met. "We said we would consider it. There is the issue of price, technology transfer and other issues of its length and having it approved in the Congress," he said.As of the U.S.'s position on the issue, Bozkır said U.S. representatives made menacing statements. "They spoke as if they spoke softly but carried a big stick, saying they will do this and that if we do not buy the Patriots," he said. He added that the F-35 project was one of the points U.S. officials mentioned. However, Bozkır said he clearly defined Ankara's position on the issue."There cannot be such a thing that we will cancel the F-35 planes if you do not buy Patriots. There cannot be such a thing that we sell you the Patriots but do not buy the S-400s either," Bozkır asserted, adding that Turkey can buy defense systems from wherever it finds appropriate.Ankara and the Kremlin have already finalized the negotiations for the S-400 missile defense system deal and the first deliveries are scheduled for early 2020.The S-400 is Russia's most advanced long-range, anti-aircraft missile system able to carry three types of missiles capable of destroying targets including ballistic and cruise missiles.Turkey ordered the first two F-35 jets for the projected fleet of 100 F-35A aircraft in 2014 and plans to deploy the aircraft by 2019. The F-35s will replace the aging fleet of F-4s and F-16s. Indeed, Turkey is a significant party to the project. On Dec. 12 of last year, the Pentagon said that Italy and Turkey would provide the initial heavy maintenance for the F-35 fighter jets and their engines in Europe from 2018. (end of excerpt)-ends-