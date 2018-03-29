£800 Million Agreed for Defence

(Source: UK Ministry of Defence; issued March 29, 2018)

The Ministry of Defence (MOD) will benefit from an extra £800 million in the next financial year, the Chancellor and Defence Secretary have confirmed.



This includes access to £600 million from the Dreadnought contingency, announced in 2015, and will ensure that the UK’s new world-class nuclear submarines are delivered on time and within the £31 billion budget agreed at the Strategic Defence and Security Review in 2015.



In addition, £200 million was agreed at the Supplementary Estimates earlier in the year.



A Royal Navy submarine has always been on patrol, providing the continuous at sea deterrent for almost 50 years. And the next generation of submarines will ensure this can continue into the future, deterring conflict and protecting the nation 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.



This money funds a key government priority that has been the bedrock of defence policy for nearly 50 years.



Chancellor of the Exchequer, Philip Hammond, said: “Our commitment to defence and national security is unwavering. The UK’s defence budget is the highest in Europe and the second highest in NATO and ensures Britain can continue to respond effectively to the ever-changing threats we face.



“We will continue to invest in our world-class Armed Forces and this additional investment of £600 million will ensure the UK is protected by the nuclear deterrent provided by the new Dreadnought fleet into the 2030s and beyond.”



Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson said: “This is a welcome boost to our Armed Forces, ensuring we can continue to back-up our national security with the ultimate capability. In a world of intensifying and evolving threats, we must strengthen and maintain our ability to seize opportunities and counter challenges as they emerge. I have launched the Modernising Defence Programme to ensure we have the capabilities we need to keep Britain safe in an increasingly dangerous world.”



Dreadnought Nuclear Submarine Programme to Receive £600m Funding Boost

(Source: British Forces News; issued March 28, 2018)

[UK Prime Minister] Theresa May has announced an extra £600 million for the dreadnought submarine programme.



The submarines will carry the Trident deterrent when the current Vanguard class is scrapped, and the Prime Minister said the funds would ensure the work remained on schedule.



Mrs May added that, combined with a £200 million carry forward, the Ministry of Defence would have an extra £800 million in the next financial year.



She made the announcement during PMQs after Tory Edward Argar (Charnwood) asked the Prime Minister to confirm the Government would continue to invest in strong defences.



Mrs May replied: "I can announce today the Chancellor and I have agreed that the Ministry of Defence will have access to £600 million this coming financial year for the MoD's dreadnought submarine programme.



"Today's announcement will ensure that the work to rebuild the UK's new world class nuclear submarines remains on schedule and it's another sign of the deep commitment this Government has to keeping our country safe.



"And along with the £200 million carry forward agreed at the supplementary estimates, this means the MoD will benefit from an extra £800 million in the next financial year and we continue to exceed the Nato 2% target and remain the second biggest defence spender in Nato."



HMS Dreadnought, as well as being the lead boat, will also be the class name for the Royal Navy's four new vessels which are planned to enter service in the 2030s.



Nine Royal Navy ships have borne the name Dreadnought, meaning 'fears nothing', including Britain’s first nuclear-powered submarine which was launched 56 years ago.

Work on the new vessels, which will carry the UK's nuclear deterrent after the retirement of the Vanguard submarine fleet, is already underway in Barrow-in-Furness.



The boats will be 152.9m (501ft) long, three metres longer than the Vanguard class, and will displace 1,300 more tonnes.



For the crew, there will be separate quarters for female sailors, a dedicated gym compartment, a study area and a lighting system that will imitate night and day - making it easier for the crew to get used to normal life after three months underwater.



