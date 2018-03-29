Shipyard Vympel Holds Keel-Laying of Second Maritime Transport for Armaments

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued March 29, 2018)

The shipyard Vympel (city of Rybinsk, Yaroslavl Region) held a solemn keel-laying ceremony for the second maritime transport for armaments (SAT). Pursuant to the Russian Navy CINC order, the new vessel would be named after Vladimir Pyalov, an outstanding designer of multi-purpose nuclear-powered submarines.



The contract for the construction of two transport vessels was signed by the Defence Ministry and the shipyard Vympel on 25 March 2016. The second transport is scheduled to be built in 2020. According to the contract, the vessel Vladimir Pyalov is to join the Baltic Fleet.



The first transport vessel, named after Gennady Dmitriyev, is already being built at the shipyard Vympel.



