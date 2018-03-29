The New Structure of the SC "Ukroboronprom": Staff Reduction by 40%

(Source: UkrOboronProm; issued March 29, 2018)

The Supervisory Board of the SC "UkrOboronProm" (UOP) approved the decision on optimization of the UOP structure and staffing. The new structure is based on the cluster principle of production management.



It is planned to reduce the number of staff by 40%, up to 180 people. During the process of optimization, the necessary functionality will be maintained to fulfill all UOP tasks. The funds, saved as a result of UOP staff optimization, will be used for implementation of research and development works.



The goal of optimization is to improve production and marketing management quality, to create conditions for industry clusters development, to intensify the innovative development of the UOP enterprises.



The relevant order, regarding the beginning of the reorganization, was signed by Director General of the SC "UkrOboronProm" on March 28, 2018.



-ends-

