Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued March 29, 2018)

The Boeing Co., Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, has been awarded a $64,763,036 hybrid (fixed-price-incentive-firm, firm fixed price, and cost-plus-fixed-fee) modification (P00001) to previously awarded contract FA8730-18-C-0001 for the mission computing upgrade installation and checkout of four Japanese E-767 aircraft and associated ground systems.



This modification provides for the exercise of options for the procurement of supplies and services for the installation and checkout of the four Japanese aircraft, and brings the total cumulative face value of the contract to $125,666,359.



This modification involves foreign military sales to Japan. Work will be performed in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; San Antonio, Texas; and Seattle, Washington, and is expected to be complete by Dec. 31, 2022.



Japanese foreign military sales funds in the amount of $64,763,036 are being obligated at the time of award.



Total Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Hanscom Air Force Base, Massachusetts, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

