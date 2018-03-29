Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued March 29, 2018)

The Boeing Co., St. Louis, Missouri, has been awarded a $187,315,403 modification (P00058) to a previously awarded contract FA8634-16-C-2653 for F-15 Radar Modernization Program (RMP) radar upgrades.



This modification provides for the exercise of options for 29 Group A and Group B kits, Group B radar spares, 22 conformal fuel tanks, RMP Systems Engineering Program Management, Interim Contract Support Rep Lakenheath, RMP Isopods and shipping containers.



Work will be performed in St. Louis, Missouri, and is expected to be completed by April 30, 2022. Fiscal 2017 and 2018 procurement funds; fiscal 2017 Congressional-add funding; and Defense Working Capital funds are being obligated at the time of award.



The contracting activity is Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.



