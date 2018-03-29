Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued March 29, 2018)

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., Poway, California, has been awarded a $295,654,506 firm-fixed-price contract for MQ-9 Reaper production.



This contract provides for the production of the MQ-9 Reaper aircraft in the fiscal 2017 production configuration.



Work will be performed in Poway, California, and is expected to be complete by July 29, 2021. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition.



Fiscal 2016 and 2017 aircraft procurement funds in the amount of $295,654,506 are being obligated at the time of award.



The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8620-18-F-2303).



