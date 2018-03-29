Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued March 29, 2018)

Raytheon Self Protect Systems, Goleta, California, has been awarded a $460,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the AN/ALR‐69A digital Radar Warning Receiver system.



This contract provides for the fabrication, integration, testing and delivery of line replaceable units and shop replaceable units.



Work will be performed in Goleta, California; and Forest, Mississippi, and is expected to be complete by March 2025. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and one offer was received.



A combination of fiscal 2016 and 2017 National Guard and Reserve Equipment Account procurements funds; and fiscal 2017 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $18,960,656 are being obligated at the time of award.



Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Electronic Warfare, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity (FA8523‐18‐D‐0004).



-ends-

