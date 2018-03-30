United States Air Force B-52 Bombers Arrive in Darwin

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued March 30, 2018)

U.S. Air Force B-52 Stratofortress Bombers arrive at RAAF Base Darwin in Australia’s Northern Territory to train with the Royal Australian Air Force as part of Enhanced Air Cooperation (EAC). (RAAF photo)

A number of United States Air Force (USAF) B-52 Stratofortress Bombers have arrived at RAAF Darwin to participate in Enhanced Air Cooperation.



RAAF Base Darwin is hosting the bombers while they take part in training activities with the Australian Defence Force in designated military airspace near RAAF Base Williamtown until early April.



Enhanced Air Cooperation builds on a broad range of combined air exercises and training activities between the United States and Australia, which regularly involve visits by US military aircraft to Australia.



Australia and the United States commenced Enhanced Air Cooperation in February 2017, adding an extra dimension to the Force Posture Initiatives.



RAAF Darwin hosted USAF B-52s in 2012, 2014 and 2016 for previous training exercises.



Noise management and environmental impacts are vital considerations in the planning and conduct of military flying.



Air Force appreciates the support it receives from the Darwin community during this training.



