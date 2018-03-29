DCTA Workshop Discusses KC-390 Activities in 2018

(Source: Brazilian Air Force; issued March 29, 2018)

(Issued in Portuguese; unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

The Brazilian Air Force’s Department of Aerospace Science and Technology (DCTA) hosted the 120th KC-390 Project Development and Certification Workshop in São José dos Campos (SP).



During the event, held in March, government subsidies foreseen in a contract were discussed that the Ministry of Defense will provide to Embraer for the execution of the flight test campaigns in 2018.



Flight Refueling, Cargo Handling and Release Testing and Self-Defense Systems test flights will be carried out in several regions of the country, which include refueling the KC-390 itself with the KC-130 Hercules aircraft, CDS (Container Delivery System) and Chaff / Flare (self-defense equipment) launching.



The first aircraft must be delivered to the FAB in the second half of this year. With the KC-390 multi-mission military aircraft, the Brazilian Armed Forces are beginning a new phase of demonstrating the capacity of the national defense industry.



The working meeting, organized by the Technical Management of the DCTA Projects Division, was attended by representatives of the Air Force General Staff (EMAER), the Coordinating Commission for the Combat Aircraft Program (COPAC), the Comprep Command ), the Directorate of Aeronautical and Military Materials (DIRMAB), DCTA organizations, the Kilo Group (formed by the military responsible for the operational deployment of the aircraft), the Brazilian Navy, the Brazilian Army and Embraer.



