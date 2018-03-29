Air Force Pushing Lockheed Martin to Reduce F-35 Sustainment Costs (excerpt)

(Source: National Defense Magazine; posted March 29, 2018)

By Yasmin Tadjdeh

Lockheed Martin must reduce the F-35 joint strike fighters’ operation and support costs, said the chief of staff of the Air Force March 29.“Are O&S sustainment costs a major concern right now? Absolutely,” said Gen. David Goldfein during a meeting with defense reporters in Washington, D.C.The service hopes to reduce the price tag enough that it will be comparable to the sustainment costs associated with a fourth-generation fighter such as the F-16 or F-18, he noted.However, Goldfein pushed back on the suggestion that O&S costs, if untamed, could result in the reduction of a third of the service’s planned buy of F-35s, as was recently reported by Bloomberg News.“It’s way too early to be talking about any curtailment of any procurement or any buy because anything that we might be talking about is really well out into the future,” he said. “It’s just not true that there’s … any intent on our part to go one aircraft below the current program of record.”The Air Force has stated it plans to purchase 1,763 F-35As. (end of excerpt)(ends)

US Air Force Aims to Lower F-35 Sustainment Costs to That of An F-16 (excerpt)

(Source: Defense News; posted March 29, 2018)

By Valerie Insinna

WASHINGTON --- The U.S. Air Force’s top general wants to see the cost of operating and sustaining an F-35 joint strike fighter fall to the same levels as current fourth-generation fighters like the F-16, he told reporters Thursday.“Our initial target is to get them down to the equivalent or very close to what we’re currently spending to sustain fourth-generation fighters,” Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Dave Goldfein said during a roundtable.There could be dire consequences for the F-35 program should operations and sustainment, or O&S, costs not go down as far as desired. On Wednesday, Bloomberg reported that the Air Force could trim its planned purchase of F-35As by a third unless O&S costs decrease by 38 percent over the next 10 years.On Thursday, Goldfein downplayed speculation that the program could be cut, telling reporters that he continues to be committed to the Air Force’s entire 1,763-unit buy.“We’re going to be buying these aircraft for a number of years, so it’s way too early to be talking about any curtailment of any procurement or any buy,” he said, adding that any decision to decrease the program of record “is really well out into the future.”The U.S. Government Accountability Office projected in 2017 that total sustainment costs over the life of the F-35 program could amount to more than $1 trillion during a 60-year life cycle. (end of excerpt)-ends-