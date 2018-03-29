Exclusive: Germany Raises Fears Over Capabilities of Airbus A400M Aircraft (excerpt)

(Source: Reuters; published March 29, 2018)

By Sabine Siebold

BERLIN --- Germany’s military fears that the Airbus A400M aircraft will not fulfill its needs in time as the troubled program faces further problems, a report seen by Reuters reveals.The confidential German military report said there was a “significant risk” that the A400M would not meet all its tactical requirements by the time the armed forces retires a fleet of aging C-160 Transall transport planes after 2021.“It is not clear whether, when and how many mature deployable A400M will be available with the contractually required suite of tactical capabilities,” the report said.“There are significant risks associated with the availability of the required tactical capabilities at the time of the retirement of the C-160. A capability gap cannot be excluded after 2021,” it added.Problems included data such as fuel usage needing to be entered into multiple systems, meaning it could take up to 50 man-hours to plan medical evacuations and other missions, which the report said was “not acceptable” operationally.Airbus, which last month took a new 1.3 billion euro charge on the multinational A400M program, said the German assessment of mission planning time differed significantly from other nations. For instance, it took the French military a maximum of 90 minutes to plan a tactical mission, and just 40 to 60 minutes for a routine mission, a company spokesman told Reuters. (end of excerpt)-ends-