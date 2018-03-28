NATO Fears Its Forces Not Ready to Confront Russian Threat (excerpt)

(Source: Wall Street Journal; published March 28, 2018)

By Julian E. Barnes

BRUSSELS --- If Europe came into conflict with Russia, only several thousand of the more than one million troops in its armies would be ready for rapid deployment, military planners fear.The U.S. now wants to step up readiness and ensure that at least 30,000 troops, plus additional aircraft and naval ships, can reach a trouble spot within 30 days of NATO commanders putting forces on alert, current and former allied officials say. (.../…)European allies maintain more than 1 million people in their armies, but few of their combat formations can deploy within 30 days. The U.S. is pushing Europe to have more army battalions ready to move quickly.Russia denies any role in the nerve-agent attack or election meddling. The Kremlin has painted the moves as a concerted campaign against the country as it reclaims its place among the world’s great powers, and has vowed to respond forcefully.Boosting allied readiness in the face of resurgent threats from Russian has become a priority of U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis. He has told the North Atlantic Treaty Organization it must speed decision-making, improve its ability to move forces and ensure it has units ready to deploy with little notice, alliance officials said.NATO officials are debating the issue. Officials say there is general acceptance of the U.S. position and allies hope to reach an agreement before a summit of leaders in July. A U.S. proposal would have the alliance commit to having 30 battalions, 30 fighter squadrons and 30 naval ships ready to deploy. That would translate to roughly 30,000 troops and more than 360 fighter planes. (end of excerpt)-ends-