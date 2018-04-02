Saab at FIDAE 2018

(Source: Saab; issued April 02, 2018)

Saab will display its broad range of products and solutions for military defence and civil security at FIDAE 2018, booth E54. Visitors will learn about the Gripen fighter; air defence systems such as the RBS 70 NG; surveillance capabilities such as the GlobalEye AEW&C; and naval combat system solutions such as the 9LV CMS, amongst others.



Saab considers FIDAE 2018 an important opportunity to bring ideas together with regional allies and potential new partners. As the Company continues its sustained expansion in Latin America, FIDAE is a great opportunity to present solutions that will meet clients’ needs and request, with a special focus on the dual use capabilities of our high technology portfolio.



“We believe that security is more than a necessity; it is a human right. And we aim to provide solutions that support the quest for safer nations to our clients in Latin America and worldwide. Saab’s leading technologies are based on centuries of experience and are always at the forefront when anticipating future needs. In today’s world of changing needs, we innovate in providing highly reliable and cost-efficient capabilities of a dual use nature: they can be used for both military and civil purposes” says Joakim Schackenborg, Head of Country Unit South Cone.



At FIDAE 2018, Saab will showcase its broad range of products and solutions for the air, land and sea domains, including:



-- GlobalEye AEW&C:

The all-new Saab Airborne Early Warning & Control solution. A multi-mission capability that not only provides air, maritime and ground surveillance in a single solution, but also gives significantly increased capabilities within Dual Use purposes, such as surveillance and air operation coordination fight of drug trafficking, during forest fires, or other natural disaster situations.



-- Gripen - the smart fighter:

A unique fighter concept, bringing a perfect balance between excellent operational performance, high-tech solutions, cost-efficiency and industrial partnership into one smart fighter system. The full-scale replica will be on display in FIDAE’s outdoor area close to Pavilion E, for visitors to sit on the Gripen cockpit and experience first-hand the amazing capabilities of future-proof fighter jet.



-- RBS 70 NG:

Short-range air defence missile system to provide protection from 250 meters out to 9 km for ground forces against airborne threats. The system is portable, easy to set up and operate, and provides 24-hour coverage in all climates.



-- MSHORAD:

A package solution that includes the Giraffe 1X radar integrated with C2, and the RBS 70 NG Remote Weapon System (RWS). The 3D short-range Giraffe 1X provides 360 degree surveillance coverage at a range of 75 km, generating data to a C2 command and control communication system for analysis and action coordination. With an effective intercept range of 9 km, the high-precision RBS 70 NG RWS ensures coverage from ground level up to 5 km, launching unjammable laser-guided missiles with a high hit probability.



-- 9LV Combat Management System (CMS):

Highly integrated system that brings information from the ship’s sensors, weapons and communications together, providing unsurpassed flexibility. 9LV CMS offers complete C4I for all types of naval platforms, from patrol vessels to submarines.



-- Air Traffic Management (ATM) solutions:

A wide range of products designed to optimize air transportation covering traffic management, monitoring and other net centric capabilities. Multilateration and Aerobahn are two monitoring solutions that greatly support an airport’s overall operational performance. Saab’s Remote Tower product allows airport operators to provide control tower services at regional airports at just a fraction of the investment required to build, equip and operate traditional physical control towers.



-- Training & Simulation:

An offer that comprises solutions within the live, virtual and constructive domain. All combined with in-depth knowledge in planning, integration and executing mission-specific training solutions. The product range includes live simulation of all types of anti-tank weapons, such as fire and forget, fire lead and ballistic missiles. The BT 46, for example, which has been selected by the majority of key NATO countries and has been proven superior to all other systems on the market, due to its realism and precision. A well-trained force in terms of logistics, communication and team trust, is key both for Security and Civil defence.



FIDAE 2018 will take place at the Arturo Benitez Merino International Airport in Santiago, Chile, April 3-8.



