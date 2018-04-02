Rosoboronexport to Present Its Proposals on Aviation and Space at the FIDAE Exhibition in Chili

(Source: Rostec; issued April 02, 2018)

JSC Rosoboronexport (part of the Rostec State Corporation) is organizing the Russian exhibit at the International Air and Space Fair FIDAE 2018. The exhibition is to held on April 3-8 in the territory of the Arturo Merino Benitez International Airport, located in the vicinity of Santiago, Chili. It demonstrates over 200 models of the Russian armament and materiel.



The official Russian delegation at the show is headed by Deputy Director of the Federal Service on Military and Technical Cooperation Anatoly Punchuk. Rosoboronexport's Deputy Head of the Department on Defence Technologies and Space Stanislav Andrukovsky is appointed the head of the combined delegation of the Rostec State Corporation and the special exporter.



“Rosoboronexport is considering the Latin American region as one of the most important and promising for the development of military and technical cooperation. Currently we are interacting on different projects related to all the services and branches of the armed forces, including our active cooperation on the modernization and re-equipment of the regional countries’ air forces. The models of the aviation equipment, offered to the customers, have competitive combat, functional and operational features and characteristics, and are fully adapted for the use in the climatic conditions of the Latin American countries,” said Stanislav Andrukovsky.



Among the displayed items, the most promising for the Latin American market are the multipurpose Su-30 fighters of different modifications, multifunction MiG-29M/M2 fighters, (combat) trainers Yak-130, combat helicopters Mi-28NE, combat attack and reconnaissance helicopters Ka-52, multipurpose Mi-17 type helicopters as well as light multirole choppers ‘Ansat’ and ‘Ka-226T’.



The great demand for the modern Russian combat planes is justified by their high airworthiness, technical and tactical characteristics as well as combat capabilities to perform different missions.



The popularity of the Mi-17 type helicopters is determined mostly by their multi-functionality, high transportation performance, outperforming competitors, and enhanced survivability. Many Latin American counties have already tested the efficiency of these helicopters in hard-to-reach mountainous areas with rapid changes of heights and atmospheric temperatures, as well as in dusty conditions without any reductions in the operational life of the main assemblies.



“An extensive business program is planned for the period of the exhibition, which includes meetings with representatives of the different region’s countries to discuss promising areas in the area of space technology and outer space infrastructure,” added Stanislav Andrukovsky.



Rosoboronexport is the only state-owned arms trade company in the Russian Federation authorized to export the full range of military and dual-purpose products, technologies and services. It is a subsidiary of the Rostec Corporation. Founded on 4 November, 2000, now Rosoboronexport is one of the leading world arms exporters to the international market. Its share in Russia's military exports exceeds 85 percent.



Rosoboronexport cooperates with more than 700 enterprises and organizations in the Russian defence industrial complex. Russia maintains military technical cooperation with more than 70 countries around the world.



